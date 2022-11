Not Available

Part of the post-hard-core rock scene that includes the Descendents and From Autumn to Ashes, Dayton, Ohio's Hawthorne Heights headlines the 2005 "Never Sleep Again Tour" in this concert video. Along with the band's full set from the second night of the tour, the video includes live performances of songs from the group's new album, studio footage, interviews, a backstage pass to ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and much more.