Not Available

In a dystopian Chile, during Pascual's birthday (18), his friends come up with a game: to do a panty hunt in the building where the single women have just arrived. Pascual cheats to avoid hurting a woman and is discovered by the 19-year-old Zángano, who threatens him by telling him that if he doesn't hurt a woman, he will hurt his younger sister Olivia, aged 12.