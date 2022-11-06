Not Available

The Jingling Bros. Circus is performing for one night only in the town that farm horse Sugarfoot lives in. Paw has Sugarfoot pulling a plow. A new billboard goes up with pretty circus horse Starbrite's picture on it. She is a star at the circus. Sugarfoot falls for her and leaves his farm to meet her. Once he arrives, he sees Starbrite's trainer beating her. Sugarfoot kicks the villainous circus trainer. Sugarfoot woos the crowd with his ability to thwart the angry trainer, who keeps shooting at him with a rifle and missing every shot while, at the same time, getting the worst end of each thing he attempts to do to wrangle the horse. Paw is discouraged until Sugarfoot shows up again... this time with a bride and four little ponies.