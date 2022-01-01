Not Available

20th Century Fox

May 9, 2003 - The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) launches its unmanned spacecraft Hayabusa into orbit. Its mission is to collect samples from a near Earth asteroid named 25143 Itokawa. Hayabusa is scheduled to make contact with the asteroid in November 2005. As the spacecraft approaches its rendezvous date with the asteroid problems arise for the JAXA staff back on Earth.

Katsuhisa Namase
Toshiyuki NishidaYasuhiro Matoba
Shirô SanoKawabuchi
Masahiro TakashimaKenichi Sakagami
Yuko TakeuchiMegumi Mizusawa
Shingo TsurumiOsamu KIta

