Hayabusa: The Flying Assassin

Interviews, highlights and re-enactments will take you beyond the mask of Hayabusa! Prepare yourself for an in-depth look at Hayabusa, the most respected wrestling star in Japan. In their earlier battle, Mr. Ganosuke broke Hayabusa, stripping him of his mask and identity. hayabusa watched in shame as Mr. Ganosuke marked his path to the FMW Championship with bloodshed, trickery and a badass attitude. Now it's payback time, hayabusa-style. Witness his fury as he takes back the FMW Title and his honor. It's a journey through fire as he faces his comrade Masato Tanaka & wrestling superstar and long-time rival Mike "Gladiator" Awesome. Waiting at the end of the odyssey of pain is his former friend and greatest enemy, Mr. Ganosuke. The high-flying master will take you on a path of destruction as he goes from conquered to conqueror. Hayabusa is reborn like the phoenix to become the FLYING ASSASSIN!