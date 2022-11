Not Available

For weeks, 12-year-old Hayat (a word that means ‘life’) has been cramming for her final exam. Then the night before, her father falls ill and is rushed to hospital. Hayat is left alone to look after her infant sister. Help is at hand, but Hayat is not one to forego her responsibilities. Somehow the need to appear for her exam and look after her baby sister have to be reconciled.