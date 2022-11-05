Haye Mera Dil

Not Available

Banwari steals Rs.10000 from his employer Manoharlal. Manohar files a police complaint, Banwari is caught and sent to jail. He breaks jail, kills Manohar and abducts his daughter Geeta as a revenge. Banwari brings up Geeta as Sangeeta, a famous stage dancer, as his daughter and makes money through her stage shows but he still wants Manohar's wealth and intend to blackmail Sangeeta's mother Kamla once she is found. Deepak, an educated but unemployed young man, is madly in love with Sangeeta but cannot approach her as she is a celebrity. He gets a chance one day and soon they fall in love.