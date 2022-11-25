Ha\'yo Ha\'ya Yeled

Not Available

Ron is intelligent, charming and full of life, but every day, his movements are increasingly limited by cerebral palsy. This, while he watches his twin run and play soccer with their brother. The film follows this remarkable family's struggles as the parents do everything in their power to raise three children who are happy with their lot, despite the unfathomable gap between them. A daring trip to the US to undergo a complex surgery to halt the progress of the disease reveals different approaches to life as well as the incredible power to live with one's fate.