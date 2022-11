Not Available

Hayride to Hell is a 1995 Australian short subject directed and written by Kimble Rendall. It tells the story of salesman George Weygate, who comes across a girl begging for his help. Only shown in late night art houses, the film has never been widely released. It is believed that Kylie Minogue became involved in the project as a favour to the director, whom she would work with five years later on the film Cut (2000).