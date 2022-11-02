Hayseed Romance

1935

Elmer answers an ad for a handyman job and starts working for an older woman and her niece. He gets the impression that his employer wants to marry him, even as he finds himself falling in love with her niece. Elmer talks out his dilemma with himself (in a clever use of double-exposure which puts two Keatons onscreen together) and concludes that he must leave both women. But the aunt catches up with him and takes him at gunpoint to the local preacher. There Elmer discovers she wants him to marry her niece, which he does joyously.