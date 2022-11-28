Not Available

When I had the chance to meet James Benning just one year after learning about his work, I had Eli Hayes on my mind. Eli had made me aware of Benning's work. I brought my camera to the interview and arrived early, in case I might see something interesting on the bike ride over. On the way home I found out why I had packed my camera, as I watched the sun appear at the end of a drab day, to set on a sky worthy of Benning. I didn’t know what to do with that shot, and it sat on my hard drive until now; it was for Eli.