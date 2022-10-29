HBO Boxing: Golovkin vs. Geale

Not Available

This fight represents a tough test for the rising star power of GGG Gennady Golovkin. Golovkin is the kind of brutal power puncher that fans gravitate towards, and his incredible string of KOs on HBO has earned him a great following. With that, HBO hopes to build him up as a future megastar in the looming post-Mayweather, post-Pacquiao era. But Geale is a talented fighter who should make this a scrap. Add in the Madison Square Garden crowd and you have the recipe for an exciting night of action.