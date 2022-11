Not Available

Las Vegas -- Ricky Hatton makes his return to the MGM Grand boxing ring in a 12-round match that has given his dedicated and noisy fan base another reason to depart Manchester, England, in early winter. His opponent will be Brooklyn fighter Paulie Malignaggi, who has also lost only once, in 26 fights, and who may have been most impressive in his 12-round loss in June 2006 to Miguel Cotto.