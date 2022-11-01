Not Available

Imagine beach scenes so lifelike you'll swear you can smell tanning oil and feel the soothing breeze off the ocean. HD Moods: Beaches features several different live beach scenes from around the globe, from warm and sunny Mexico to the majestic grandeur of the Oregon Coast. Relax and enjoy a non-invasive form of entertainment that is perfect for winding down, cocktail parties, or just showing off that superior image that a Bluray player coupled to a hi def flat screen TV can produce.