HD Moods: Blu Ocean

  • Documentary

Escape to the islands for soothing tropical scenery shot in high definition by acclaimed ocean cinematographer Ray Hollowell. An original music score accentuates the graceful motion of a dolphin s body and the mysterious sea turtle s rhythmic stroke. Let stress drift away with an island sunset or a calming waterscape, or get lost in the antics of a vibrant school of fish playing in candy-colored coral. Paired with an original smooth jazz soundtrack by award-winning composer and musician Alec Briguglio, Blu Ocean is a vacation for the senses!

