HD Moods Trains takes the high-definition image to levels never seen before available in a consumer product. This title showcases beloved steamers & breathtaking scenic views all in ultra-sharp high definition! Enjoy the exciting sounds of the train or combine the spectacular scenery with an original soundtrack. Product Features Highlights four spectacular trains in cinema-quality high definition See the Union Pacific #844, Nickel Plate #765, the Union Pacific "Challenger" and a special 1930's freight train Choose from classic train sounds or music tracks