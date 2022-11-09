Not Available

He Can Get It is a sexy romantic comedy about a ladies' man's fall from grace and his quest to get back on top. Devon, a successful real estate broker and full time ladies' man, is doing a skillful balancing act with several very sexy ladies. But suddenly his lovely team cuts him off - simultaneously - leaving him completely confused. He also finds himself unable to close the deal with any new women that he meets. Is it time for Devon to focus on "the one"? And can he convince her that she is his future and his past is definitely behind him?