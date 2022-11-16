He Loves Me

Not Available

What happens when two gay men in a disintegrating relationship leave the big city to spend some time alone, together in nature? Is it possible for nature to reveal the truth, their true essence and help them to change? Can these two wounded men; traumatised, hurt, lost and desperate on a remote beach find a way back to innocence? Is there a way back to reality, back to love? Their relationship was formed against fear and loneliness. They fell in love, but they can't handle love. They've both made mistakes, poisoning their relationship through secrets and lies. They suffer when together, but they can't be apart. Life in the big city hasn't been letting them breathe, think or feel - creating constant and never-ending problems. Are they both ready for the next step?