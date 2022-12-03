He Must Have a Wife

Not Available

Harry expected to come in for a portion of his uncle's estate, but didn't figure that he would get his share before his worthy relative's demise. The uncle, however, being an eccentric individual, decides to divide his estate while he is alive so as to avoid misunderstandings. Harry's share is $25,000, but the condition is that he is happily married, otherwise he doesn't get a penny. He has only a couple of hours in which to comply with the condition. Well, he gets his share, but, oh, what a struggle.