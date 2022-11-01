He's Beautiful!

Not Available

Ko Mi-Nyeo & Ko Mi-Nam (both played by Park Shin-Hye) are twin brother and sisters. They grew up in an orphanage and never knew their parents. As a young adult, Ko Mi-Nyeo is set to become a nun. On her way to pick up a ticket for Rome a strange man catches up to her. The man's name is Ma Hoon-Lee (Kim In-Kwon) and he explains that he's the manager for popular boy band "A.N.JELL". He also explains that her twin brother Ko Min-Nam, who just joined the band, was seriously injured and sent to America to recover. Ma Hoon-Lee then pleads to Ko Mi-Nyeo to impersonate her brother until he recovers. For her brother's sake, Ko Mi-Nyeo reluctantly agrees to play her brother.