1987

He's My Girl

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 10th, 1987

Studio

Not Available

Bryan and Reggie are best friends who are in the music business in Missouri. When Reggie enters Brian for a chance to go to L.A., Bryan wins the contest and wants to bring Reggie with him. However, Bryan must bring a girl. In an effort to make sure Bryan gets his shot, Reggie decides to pose as a girl. When the duo arrive in L.A., both fall in love with two women and they must stop the promoter of the contest when he steals Bryan's song for his star, Simon Sledge.

Cast

David HallydayBryan
Jennifer TillyLisa
David ClennonMason Morgan
Warwick SimsSimon Sledge
Monica ParkerSally
Bibi BeschMarcia

