NFL star, Mike Daniels, has been elected to the Pro Bowl two years in a row and leads the Green Bay Packers as Defensive End. Still, Daniels ranks his identity as an anime fan above his storied accomplishments as a professional athlete. He Was Anime is an incredible story of how the world of anime propelled Daniels from his childhood as a bullied, skinny kid to one of the most formidable players in the NFL.