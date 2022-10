Not Available

When high school girl Han Ye-won (Jeong Da-bin) finds an offensive note on the internet school board left by arrogant Ji Eun-seong (Song Seung-heon) from vocational school, she replies even more offensively. She doesn't know he's hot-tempered and well-known as a bully. So when Ji Eun Song starts looking for her to teach her a lesson, Han Ye Won realizes how big her mistake was...