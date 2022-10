Not Available

He Who Finds A Wife explores the temptations one couple face on their way to the alter. Ansel and Lauren are the picture of happiness. They are engaged to be married. It is not until they begin the required premarital counseling they find out they have quite a few differences in beliefs. Lauren's fears of of infidelity surfaces she makes a decision to remain abstinent until their Wedding Day. The trouble begins when Ansel's new colleague Bre is hired.