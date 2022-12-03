He Wouldn't Turn Me Loose - The Sexual Abuse Case of 96-Year-Old Miss Mary

Not Available

This video presents the real-life case of 96-year-old Miss Mary, who was financially exploited and later, sexually assaulted by her grandson. Miss Mary had been living with her grandson and his wife for five years during which financial abuse took place. After the attack and hospitalization, she was placed in a nursing home under the name "Jane Doe" for safety reasons. However, she retained her strength of character, and fully participated in the subsequent trial and prosecution of her grandson.