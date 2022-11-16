Not Available

Dr. KIM Sang-chul who is a world renowned genius medical scientist is killed by himself and his head is cut and missing in his funeral. While a dispatch rider, Hong-je, delivers Dr. KIM’s head, he is kidnapped by Baek-jung and his elder sister, Hong-joo goes head to head with him to save Hong-je!! As far as she chases him, the forces into the background of Dr. KIM’s head are revealed and Hong-joo is in danger. Can a reckless but loyal female journalist save her bro and take the scoop what she wants so eagerly?