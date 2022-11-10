Head Above Water

Not Available

Judge George (Harvey Keitel) brings his young wife, Nathalie (Cameron Diaz), to a remote island for a vacation. But while George accompanies their only neighbor -- Nathalie's childhood friend Lance (Craig Sheffer) -- on a fishing trip, Nathalie spends time with her ex, Kent (Billy Zane). When Kent ends up dead the next morning, Nathalie tries to hide the evidence before her husband gets home. After the body is found, the events of the previous night unravel, with unexpected revelations.