Head in the Clouds

A romantic drama set in 1930's England, Paris, and Spain. Gilda Bessé shares her Paris apartment with an Irish schoolteacher, Guy Malyon, and Mia, a refugee from Spain. As the world drifts toward war, Gilda defiantly pursues her hedonistic lifestyle and her burgeoning career as a photographer. But Guy and Mia feel impelled to join the fight against fascism, and the three friends are separated.
|Charlize Theron
|Gilda Bessé
|Penélope Cruz
|Mia
|Stuart Townsend
|Guy Malyon
|Thomas Kretschmann
|Major Thomas Bietrich
|Peter Cockett
|Max
|Gabriel Hogan
|Julian Ellsworth
