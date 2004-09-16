2004

Head in the Clouds

  • Drama
  • Romance
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 16th, 2004

Studio

Remstar Productions

A romantic drama set in 1930's England, Paris, and Spain. Gilda Bessé shares her Paris apartment with an Irish schoolteacher, Guy Malyon, and Mia, a refugee from Spain. As the world drifts toward war, Gilda defiantly pursues her hedonistic lifestyle and her burgeoning career as a photographer. But Guy and Mia feel impelled to join the fight against fascism, and the three friends are separated.

Cast

Charlize TheronGilda Bessé
Penélope CruzMia
Stuart TownsendGuy Malyon
Thomas KretschmannMajor Thomas Bietrich
Peter CockettMax
Gabriel HoganJulian Ellsworth

View Full Cast >

Images