This tale of lovers is both complementary and contradictory. As quickly as their dance becomes one of trust, it quickly merges to one of fear and back again. The sensuality of touching while not touching brings with it a host of emotions that span the spectrum of love, lust, and uncertainty. In Head -Tie, the depth of emotion becomes almost too much to handle. As the lovers swim in each other, they are so close together that they almost start to drift away. But they always find a way back one another. Love is beauty. Love is raw. Love is sensuality. But mostly, love is painfully real.