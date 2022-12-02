Not Available

It looked so innocent… a 25¢ peep machine in the dark arcade! But once the curtain is closed and the lucky viewer drops his quarters into the machine — his hottest fantasy begins! He is mysteriously lifted to the twilight world of the 4th dimension where his ultimate sexgame is experienced to the hilt! "Head Trips" takes you on four of these incredible ball-blasting trips — a dynamite father/son duo, a table-for-two with a super hunky waiter, an action-packed session with a top porn star, and a blazing firemen 3-way!