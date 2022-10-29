Not Available

Headfirst

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Helsinki Filmi

Headfirst is a black comedy about a single mother with anger management problems and her teenage daughter who is always in trouble at school. With yet another school comes a new teacher and a blast from the past for the mother. Before long, an accidental pickpocket and a notoriously lousy storyteller teams up with this one dysfunctional sort of a family. Nothing is the same anymore. Headfirst is a story about missing teeth, strange friends, hidden dreams and long-gone love. And about a hare.

Cast

Images