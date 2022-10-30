Headhunter: The Assessment Weekend

Not Available

A motley group of business students in Berlin, Germany sign up for Takahashi Corp.'s assessment weekend, hoping to land one of the coveted spots with the consulting company. Under the watchful eye of a company psychologist, the team-working and improvisational skills of the aspirants will be put to the test in a survival-type situation. But nothing goes according to plan - the group arrives to find the base camp completely destroyed. Trapped in the woods with no food, no shelter and no way to communicate with the outside world, the real characters of the students come to light, as one by one, they start to lose their heads...