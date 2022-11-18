Headhunters of Borneo

Not Available

Baron Victor von Plessen's "Kopfjäger von Borneo" (1936) is a magnificent early ethnographic film. Made three years after Plessen's "Insel der Dämonen", "Kopfjäger von Borneo" is a half-fictional documentary much in the vein of Murnau's "Tabu" or de la Falaise's "Legong". The plot involves a love story between a girl and a boy of incompatible social classes, but I assume very much that Plessen first filmed the village life and the social customs of the people of Borneo and then used this footage to adapt it to tell a mythical tale well known in that culture. A tale told, however, mostly via voice-over narration; there is little to no dialogue.