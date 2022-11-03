Not Available

A rookie reporter is trying to overcome his lack of experience. An uptight reporter is seeking to find the good in people, and willing to forgive and forget the insults of her job. A middle-aged reporter uses his connections through many higher offices to make his stories come together. Dealing with modern journalism, the movie tries to do justice to both sides of the newspaper industry. On one side, the reporters are trying to do a good job in reporting the news, and for some, bringing resolution to problems. On the other side, the "victims" of reporters, who believe they are entitled to their privacy, are preventing the reporters from doing their job.