Headlock

    As the highly pregnant Susanne crashes through the doors of the hospital emergency entrance, thoroughly unprepared for the birth ahead, she begins to panic. In a fit of hysteria – the contractions are just setting in – she has an vision: she need not worry, this child is predestined. Twelve years later, Susanne is looking forward to a fresh start. After years of abstention, she is hoping for a steady relationship. But her son, whom she since the vision believes to be a genius, is writing unreadable essays in school and his teacher wants to put him in special ed. Susanne and Jonathan wrestle for their life.The film is a collaboration between the director Johan Carlsen and Cornelia and Christopher Kwanka, a mother and son living in Berlin-Lichtenberg. Conny and Christopher act out scenes from Johanʼs childhood and their own experience. They play Johnny and Susanne, a mother and son fighting for recognition and balance. (Johan Carlsen)

