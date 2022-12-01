Not Available

Heads-Up: Will We Stop Making Cents?

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Should the United States eliminate the penny? "Heads-Up: Will We Stop Making Cents?" is a documentary that explores the different sides of the debate, touching on the role of the penny in today's economy, predictive economic models of a penny-less future, and the cultural importance of the coin. Radio DJ and Actor Laurie Gallardo narrates the penny odyssey as we travel from Texas to Canada, stopping to speak with former Mint Directors, lawmakers, economists, and more than a few unique penny characters, including a coin-hunter, a former President*, and one very memorable penny prankster. * "Abraham Lincoln" appears in the film.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images