Headstrong

Jacko, the 2-times XGames gold medalist is know for pushing the limits and shattering your concept of what's possible on a dirt bike. Well he's at it again, and spent the past 2 years filming with Russel Bros. Travelling from The USA to Australia, Jacko's compound in Wagga Wagga, Ocotillo Wells, Fitzland, and more. Crushing spots with the Metal Mulisha General Brian Deegan, Ronnie Faisst, Robbie Maddison, Taka Higashino, and Todd potter. Check out this crazy Aussie and friends, pushing the limits of freestyle!