Heal Your Self speaks to some of the greatest authorities on health today. They speak directly to the viewer, breaking down the major steps that affect your health. Topics include: food and nutrition, emotional and environmental stresses, the power of the mind, self-education, meditation, love - plus, practical steps you can take to start to restore your health. This is wall-to-wall information, that doesn't sidestep the critical issues that are necessary for you to address, to maintain or regain your health.
|Gerald Celente
|Himself
View Full Cast >