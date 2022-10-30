Not Available

Heal Yourself Heal the World is a new review of the Gerson Therapy and for this retelling of the story, we created an attention-grabbing script and intertwined the best parts from the other films with new interviews, updated scientific information, modern graphics and even media from Dr. Gerson's time. Join Howard Straus (author, scientist, son of Charlotte Gerson and grandson of Dr. Max Gerson) for an in-depth examination of the Gerson Therapy, how it works, the science behind it, and why it works. Heal Yourself, Heal the World includes: Historical information on Dr. Max Gerson never before presented on film In-depth explanations from scientists, researchers, and nutritional experts on the science behind the Gerson Therapy and why it works Reports from doctors who use the Gerson Therapy to heal their patients Personal stories from Gerson patients who healed themselves of cancer and other diseases using the Gerson Therapy