2012

For all her life, Riley Adams has dreamed of being a world class dancer. Victory in regional competition has gained her a coveted shot at the nationals, but a horrific accident brings her dreams to a standstill. She is faced with the greatest setback of her life, yet Riley clings to her faith, determined to recover in time for the national competition. Turning to equine therapy to regain mobility, she discovers a special bond with a beautiful mare named Grace, and a most unexpected burgeoning romance as well! Just when it seems the old Riley is back, disaster strikes and it seems all her efforts will come to nothing. That is, until God's grace appears from a most unexpected place. Healed By Grace is a charming, romantic, and heart wrenching journey of faith that will take you from the excitement of elite dance competition to the heartwarming horse ranch where Riley rediscovers her will to succeed.