Healing

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Viktor Kahdem is a man who has almost given up on life, sentenced to a low-security prison farm, a completely non-threatening environment where it is still felt that some individuals can be reformed. At Won Wron, Case Worker Matt Perry has established a unique program to rehabilitate broken men through giving them the responsibility for the rehabilitation of injured raptors - beautiful, fearsome proud eagles, falcons and owls. Against all odds, Matt takes on Viktor as his number one test case, introducing him to Yasmine, the majestic wedge tailed eagle with a 2 metre wingspan. If these two can tame each other, anything is possible.

Cast

Hugo WeavingSenior Officer Matt Perry
Don HanyViktor Khadem
Xavier SamuelPaul
Laura BrentStacey
Mark Leonard Winter
Justine Clarke

