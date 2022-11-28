Healing in My House

Not Available

"Jacolby Satterwhite’s vibrant work weaves together performance, animation, and personal ephemera. His videos and performances build on household or cosmetic products that his schizophrenic mother imagined and sketched. Satterwhite traces these objects and incorporates them into a virtual world filled with family videos and recordings of the artist dancing and vogue-ing in bright, tight body suits. 'There are limits with what you can do with objects, because objects are imbedded with history, politics and all kinds of anxiety,' he has said. 'To put myself in a virtual world is a political gesture, negating all those associations.' Satterwhite’s worlds evoke the escapism of Afro-futurism and suggest a posthuman quasiutopic virtual reality."