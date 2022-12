Not Available

HEALING PROCESS depicts the emotional state I was in the year following the death of my father. The images used include footage of my father as a young man, footage of him in the hospital and footage of a figure under a white sheet representing someone prepared to be wheeled off to an operating room. The sound track is the song "Au Clair de la Lune" sung in a duet. The effects is the mixture of emotions one goes through when losing someone very close. – L. K.