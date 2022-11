Not Available

The healing art of yoga has been practiced for millennia to enhance both physical and mental well-being. Filmed on the serene island of Maui, Yoga for Remedies features internationally acclaimed yoga teacher Rodney Yee who offers you five 8-minute yoga solutions that use restorative poses to help relieve stress, back pain, indigestion, fatigue and headache. Take time for yourself and discover the healing power of yoga and the rewards it brings to your life.