Healthy, Wealthy and Dumb

1938

Curly wins $50,000 in a radio contest and the stooges move into the Hotel Costa Plente. Their suite is furnished with many expensive items which they systematically wreck, running up quite a bill. When they discover that, minus tax deductions, the jackpot is only $4.85 they quickly agree to marry three pretty rich widows who are also living in the hotel. The "widows" are actually gold diggers conniving to the get the jackpot money. When the girls find out what the jackpot is really worth, the boys get conked with champagne bottles.