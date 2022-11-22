Hear No Evil

Not Available

A freak accident jolts 15 year-old Shelby Carson (Jahnee Wallace) from her peaceful world of silence and seclusion to the center of a world of chaos, confusion and imminent danger. As she struggles to cope with her new found circumstances, Shelby battles with what she learns about the people around her; complete strangers and her dearest loved ones. What seems to be a blessing from God on the surface, could very well be a curse that will rock her family to the core. Relationships are tested, secrets revealed, in this untold story of family, faith and the resolve of a young girl in spite of her circumstances.