High above the majestic central California coast rises an enchanted castle, a special place created from the dreams of one man, William Randolph Hearst. His vision was inspired by his many trips to Europe's finest castles. From this unique blend of European influence rose an architectural masterpiece which Hearst furnished with priceless art treasures from around the world. See the spectacular European castles and art treasures which influenced its creation. Join the continuous flow of famous house guests and the extravagant parties hosted by newspaper publisher, William Randolph Hearst. See the dramatic beauty of the Hearst Castle - Building the Dream setting, a magnificent estate with gardens, terraces, pools and walkways spanning 127 acres.