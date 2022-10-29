Heart and Friends: Home For The Holidays

Not Available

Hearts Ann and Nancy Wilson returned to their hometown of Seattle to stage a celebration of the Christmas season, gathering a few of their friends to join them in singing holiday classics, personal favorites and some of their own hits. Special guests Shawn Colvin, Sammy Hagar, Richard Marx and Pat Monahan from Train joined HEART for this once-in-a-lifetime concert, which was taped on Dec. 12 2013 at the beautiful Benaroya Symphony Concert Hall in Seattle. The Wilson sisters performed an array of holiday songs written by Joni Mitchell, Harry Nilsson, Bob Dylan and Hagar in their Christmas set as well as some of HEART s favorite songs. Colvin, Hagar, Marx and Monahan provided additional vocals on the tunes and/or sing duets with Heart.