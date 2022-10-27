Heart Felt

Real estate rising star Molly, who breaks up with Jackson, a smitten but seeming underachiever, on Valentine’s Day because he may have lied to her. Molly moves to New Mexico for a high-profile promotion and soon finds herself close to being engaged to the generous but immature Greg. In a twist of fate, a proposed business deal for a trendy winery puts Molly face-to-face again with the remorseful Jackson, who has a few more surprises for the woman he still loves.
|Matthew MacCaull
|Jackson West
|Thomas Calabro
|Randall
|Edwin Perez
|Romero
|Lydia Campbell
|Liz
|Christopher Russell
|Greg
|Justyn Shippelt
|Rick
