Not Available

At spectacular locations across Japan and North America, skilled snowboarders including Tadashi Fuse, Shota Suzuki, Hiromi Takahashi, Donn Hore and Akifumi Hiraoka experience fun and excitement while attempting sick tricks and death-defying jumps. Featuring behind-the-scenes footage of the athletes relaxing during their downtime, this awesome documentary will surely please diehard snowboarding fans.